IRIS DEMANDS TO GET MARRIED BEFORE AUGUST ELECTIONS.
“I mighty be a cabinet minister”
PF Mwandi Aspiring Member of Parliament Iris Kaingu this afternoon shocked her party members when she said she was craving for a husband before August elections as she mighty be in cabinet should PF win the elections. “Please find me a suitable man, I want to be Mrs Somebody before August Elections; who knows I mighty be in cabinet”, she said seriously.
This pornography star also! She wants a husband now. She will only get a man who is ignorant of what she does.
Iye! Porno pa porno
She’s tired of one night flings.
Iris, you truly don’t need a man to be a complete leader……why women stoop so low I will never understand.
She’s entitiled.People pronouncing judgement may actually be guilty of the same things or worse only they’ve not been caught.
There’s a lot of hyprocrisy and self righteousness,these things happened years ago,lets give her a chance,we’ve given people a chance whole stole from widows why not her?
I agree with you on the first part,you don’t need to be married to lead, but you must understand the cultural pressure..