IRIS DEMANDS TO GET MARRIED BEFORE AUGUST ELECTIONS.

“I mighty be a cabinet minister”

PF Mwandi Aspiring Member of Parliament Iris Kaingu this afternoon shocked her party members when she said she was craving for a husband before August elections as she mighty be in cabinet should PF win the elections. “Please find me a suitable man, I want to be Mrs Somebody before August Elections; who knows I mighty be in cabinet”, she said seriously.