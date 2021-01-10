IRIS DEMANDS TO GET MARRIED BEFORE AUGUST ELECTIONS.

“I mighty be a cabinet minister”

PF Mwandi Aspiring Member of Parliament Iris Kaingu this afternoon shocked her party members when she said she was craving for a husband before August elections as she mighty be in cabinet should PF win the elections. “Please find me a suitable man, I want to be Mrs Somebody before August Elections; who knows I mighty be in cabinet”, she said seriously.

  5. She’s entitiled.People pronouncing judgement may actually be guilty of the same things or worse only they’ve not been caught.
    There’s a lot of hyprocrisy and self righteousness,these things happened years ago,lets give her a chance,we’ve given people a chance whole stole from widows why not her?

