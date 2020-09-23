IRIS KAINGU CRUSHES ON COMEDIAN DIFIKOTI

Zambian socialite Iris Kaingu, surprised her fans by posting a picture of renowned comedian Thomas Sipalo alias DIFIKOTI with a seemingly sexy caption.

The picture seen by ZO can tell that Iris was salivating for DIFIKOTI as she captioned it “Chilimo limo” accompanied by some sexy emojis.

The post somehow made DIFIKOTI have blissful dreams as he reshared what the beauty queen posted while fans teased the two that they would make a wonderful social media couple.