IRIS KAINGU RESPONDS TO THE WIDESPREAD CRITICISM AND BASHING
Listen Zambia…
I have been brutally criticized and beat down.
I have been subjected to society’s idea of perfect.
I have had to change myself to fit a box.
I want to tell you now, in the words of maya Angelou…
*My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humor, and some style.*
If you don’t like the way I live my life, feel free to criticize, non of that means anything to me-
I KNOW WHO GOD SAYS I AM!!
– I am a champion
– I am fearfully and wonderfully made
– I am a masterpiece
And that’s why mere peoples opinions don’t phase me……. but you can try 😉😜
I love you 😘
Chilimolimo
The PF was a joke to employ someone like Iris Kaingu without any experience of any viable in social, apart from undressing and pornography. No wonder they lost. What a joke
Darling! The videos of you on the net and on the other hand your political career you mixed is what people have been criticising. When you take a step of wanting to become a public figure, you need to expect criticism. If I recall your father that was some minister then, got relieved of his duties because of the same video that went viral.
You are beautiful, you are strong and mature now and you’ve taken responsibility.
Try appealing to the Zambian people, who are your fellow citizens that you are only human, you are not that little girl anymore. You have grown and see things differently. Zambians are peaceful and forgiving people, am certain, they’d stop the criticism.
One love my girl!