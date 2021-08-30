IRIS KAINGU RESPONDS TO THE WIDESPREAD CRITICISM AND BASHING

Listen Zambia…

I have been brutally criticized and beat down.

I have been subjected to society’s idea of perfect.

I have had to change myself to fit a box.

I want to tell you now, in the words of maya Angelou…

*My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humor, and some style.*

If you don’t like the way I live my life, feel free to criticize, non of that means anything to me-

I KNOW WHO GOD SAYS I AM!!

– I am a champion

– I am fearfully and wonderfully made

– I am a masterpiece

And that’s why mere peoples opinions don’t phase me……. but you can try 😉😜

I love you 😘

Chilimolimo