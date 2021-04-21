Godfridah Sumaili Writes :

Crying on my shoulders! We have to give hope to people and give them a chance to be transformed and be restored.

Jesus Christ died for every human being. For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son that whosoever believes in Him will receive everlasting life ( John 3:16).

Forgiveness of our sins is the benefit of the cross. Love is the greatest commandment we have been given. We should allow and help people to open a new page in their lives. The grace of God is sufficient for all of us. I stand ready to mentor my daughter Iris.