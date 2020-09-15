IRIS KAINGU’S TRIBUTE TO THE LATE RODGER’S MWEWA, FORMER MWANSABOMBWE MP

“Rest In Peace Hon Rodgers Mwewa. We will miss your addition to philanthropy, you are a Legend.”

“Thank you so much for being the Man you were to us all.”

“And as you Rest, know that the New generation such as the beautiful baby girl I have in my arms is well taken care of by our President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu.”

“Today, next year and beyond We will remember your legacy always.”

– Iris Kaingu