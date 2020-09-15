IRIS KAINGU’S TRIBUTE TO THE LATE RODGER’S MWEWA, FORMER MWANSABOMBWE MP
“Rest In Peace Hon Rodgers Mwewa. We will miss your addition to philanthropy, you are a Legend.”
“Thank you so much for being the Man you were to us all.”
“And as you Rest, know that the New generation such as the beautiful baby girl I have in my arms is well taken care of by our President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu.”
“Today, next year and beyond We will remember your legacy always.”
Is that campaign message or condolences at a rally.