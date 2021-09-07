She Writes:

To ALL 1,870,780 MILLION ZAMBIANS Who voted for us.

Thank you, On behalf of The mighty Patriotic Front Party. ✊🏽

A Mighty Thank you to the people of Mwandi Constituency. It was and still is a big honor to be of service to you.

I know most of us are still hurting, as we should (please take time to grieve). But know this my family,

– With endless examples, our greatness is not in never falling, it’s in *rising every time we fall*. (Ask the current president)

Now!!! Let’s get on with the Job of being a great opposition- every democracy needs one