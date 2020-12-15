IS NTEWEWE A PROPHET TO HAVE KNOWN THE EXTENSION PERIOD?

While the whole Zambia was expecting a 2 week or 1 month voter registration extension period, PF and Bill 10 surrogate Andrew Ntewewe seemed to have known beforehand the number of days it would be extended.

This was a well orchestrated plan.

First we saw Director of the Zambia Statistics Agency being forced to put out a claim that total voters are only 8.4 million, 600,000 off the ECZ figure.

This was done to absolve the ECZ of its responsibility to register all eligible voters.

The next day a horde of PF surrogates led by Ntewewe demanded that voter registration end immediately, that it only be extended for 3 days

A day later, Nshindano announces a 4 day extension.

How did Andrew Ntewewe get so close to the figure, is he a prophet?

All of these actions together paint a picture of conspiracy between the ECZ and PF to manipulate the voter register and 2021 elections.