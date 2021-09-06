Sean Tembo wrote:

Is President Hichilema waiting for instructions from his international funders on who he should appoint to cabinet?

Is the President’s appetite for an IMF programme driven by plans to sell ZESCO and Zamtel to the people that financed his party in the 23 years that it was in opposition?

Why is the President going out of his way to exaggerate Zambia’s economic situation? Is it only to get an IMF loan or it is to justify his failure to deliver on promises?

Why is President Hichilema resisting to declare his assets. Why are his supporters exaggerating his wealth, even sometimes claiming that he is the richest man in Africa? Is it to lay the ground work for justifying his planned theft of public money so that he can claim that he was already rich?

The President must answer these questions