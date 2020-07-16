By McDonald Chipenzi

IS IT BILL 10 THAT STILL MAKES PARLIAMENT OPEN TO BUSINESS AMIDST COVID-19 CASES SOARING?

With 3 MPs testing Covid-19 positive, it is imperative that the House adjourns sine die to avoid breeding of and spreading the virus to constituencies.



Some of these MPs are very mobile people who frequents their constituencies and coming from a covid-19 hotspot like the Parliakent will not be ideal in the fight against the spread of the virus.



Otherwise 19 positive cases which incldue staff at Parliament so far recorded at the National Assembly of Zambia covid-19 Testing Centre, should make authorities to close the premise with immediate effect.



If a school in Rufunsa was closed recently for only recording 2 teachers who tested positive of the virus, why should Parliament remain open for the transaction of its business?



If it is the issue of Bill 10 why the Parliament has remained open, then that will be irresponsible of those in charge to put the lives of many innocent citizens at risk just because someone wants Bill 10 to be resuscitated.

Let the Speaker adjourn the House, MPs to go back to their homes and staff work from home.

We must all be seen to adhere to SI 21 and 22 and also to messages of staying at and working from home.

I submit