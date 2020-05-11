By Editor

Yesterday’s briefing by the Ministry of Health where 85 new COVID-19 were announced, sent serious winter chills around the country. It was not the figures we expected from the Ministry of Health daily updates. We say this because barely 24 hours, around 15:00 hours on Friday, to be precise, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu addressed the nation, during which he gave the Zambian people very positive and promising hope: assuring that the government was on top of things in the fight against Covid-19. Chagwa was very categorical in his presentation that the fight against the pandemic, particularly by his government and in the Zambian context was on a positive trajectory. This is what Chagwa:

“The trend analysis in general terms, over a period of close to two months since Zambia recorded its first case of covid-19, has revealed the following:

167 have tested positive to covid-19 out of 11,352 tested, representing 1.5 percent of those tested; of the 167 positive cases recorded and quarantined, 109 have since fully recovered, discharged and have happily re-joined their families. This is a remarkable achievement.

On a sad note, Zambia has experienced four deaths related to covid-19. However, medical reports of the three of these recorded deaths, showed they had serious underlying health conditions.

From this trend analysis, we note that the number of infections recorded after testing in communities has remained generally low. We further note that the health status of the patients that are positive and under treatment for Covid-19, is generally stable. It is equally observed that the number of recoveries has consistently remained high among our people.

From this trend analysis, it can be generally said that this pandemic, in the case of Zambia, is relatively different from what other nations are experiencing, where their infection and death rates have been much higher.

However, these nations that have been hardest hit by the pandemic are still struggling, but, unlike us, they have begun to open up their socio-economic environment in the context of the “new normal – living with covid-19”. The “new normal” means living with Covid-19 just like we have lived with other diseases such as, Malaria, HIV and AIDS, and Tuberculosis, provided we adhere to the prescribed health guidelines, regulations and certification for Covid-19. In embracing “the new normal-living with covid-19”, let us continue to vigorously fight this disease and not become complacent.

I have seen it inevitable for restaurants to revert to their normal operations, on condition of adhering to the prescribed public health guidelines, regulations and certification.

I further direct the reopening of cinemas, gymnasiums, and casinos in line with “the new normal”, while adhering to the prescribed public health guidelines, regulations and certification. As you are all aware, many businesses such as, hotels, lodges, tour operators, internet cafes, as well as, event management companies, were voluntarily closed as a result of the covid-19, so as to protect themselves, their employees, as well as their clients.

I, therefore, wish to appeal to the proprietors to consider the possibility of getting back to normal operations while observing public health guidelines, regulations and certification.”

We wish to put it on record that the people feeding Chagwa with information on how to curb COVID-19 are “kandiles”. Or is it Chagwa advising his advisors in this instance? For the sake of those who don’t understand the word “kandile”: this term is referred to insincere individuals who thrive on lies to their superiors so as to achieve their ill-conceived goals. Chagwa is surrounded by pathological “kandiles” whose motives are entirely to mislead him and ultimately bring him down. We feel if Chagwa had principled advisors, be it in health, political or any other sectors, he would have fared extremely well and his image and reputation would not have been degraded to such low levels.

The coronavirus pandemic has truly confirmed what Chagwa said about himself that ‘he had no vision’. Yes, sicknesses such as Malaria, Tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS are all very bad and deadly diseases but not as deadly contagious as COVID-19 in terms of its contagion and spread. Therefore, on that score alone, Chagwa cannot compare this new pandemic to others diseases he mentioned. We have never seen in our entire life time where Malaria, TB and HIV have hit so badly developed nations such as the United States of American, European countries, and many other countries across the world – infecting millions and killing hundreds of thousands of people in less than three months, the way Covid-19 has. We also feel, Chagwa’s comparison with developed nations that have been hard hit and are now relaxing their lockdown measures, with that of the Zambian context – not only a display of intellectual deficiency in the manner he understands the two contexts, but equally exposes how vulnerable the President has become to manipulation by his handlers, or even manipulation by himself. The kind of health care capacity U.S, UK, German, Spain or Italy for instance have cannot be compared to Zambia’s. It is like comparing the strength of an ant to that of an Elephant. Therefore, the fact that these economic giants are easing up lockdown measures cannot in no way be a justification for Zambia to start opening up some of its sectors. Such a decision will cost the country heavily. Could it be that the scientific advice Chagwa always refers to as guiding his decisions on the virus, is actually established on the premise of the happenings in the developed world without basing his actual decisions on the advice of local scientists?

What we are saying can be explained by the 85 Covid-19 cases announced yesterday by the Ministry of Health. We have consistently stated in our previous editorials against taking such careless measures.

And as though that is not enough, Chagwa’s government has left open all the country’s borders – as porous as they are – business as usual; unrestricted. How do you explain this? We have been monitoring how rapidly Covid-19 cases have been rising in Tanzania, how honestly do you leave Nakonde border open? What kind of thinking is this? We have also been monitoring how cases in Malawi are rising on a daily basis; how do you leave our borders with Malawi and Mozambique open? What do you think about Zambian lives Mr President? Do you really wish Zambians good health? Ok, let us talk about Livingstone and Chirundu borders! In all honesty, as busy as these borders are, how do you leave them open? We know, everyone wants to eat, but what is more important between life and food, or life and business? We think food comes after life, therefore it is always important to keep life safer before we think of food or businesses/money. If we all die, those food stuff you are important into the country or businesses you are establishing all over the world will certainly have no one to buy them. The problem with our leaders is that they think money is more important than human life. This is why they place priority on money as opposed to human life.

Honestly speaking, the numbers of Covid-19 cases Dr Chitalu Chilufya is announcing everyday are not correct figures. If the government was carrying out more testes every day, there would be a greater number of cases reported every day. But since the government does not have the capacity to carry out massive tests despite receiving substantial amount of money from donor countries, well-wishers and the corporate world, we are fed on lies daily. We even wonder where they take those monies donated for the fight against Covid-19.

In view of the aforementioned, we appeal to Chagwa’s conscience to temporally close all our borders so that massive testing can be conducted in these areas. If he can’t do that, at least let him close movement of people across the borders, and only allow the passage of essential goods. This thing of people freely crossing borders, in and out of the country is what is causing problems. For border towns like Nakonde, if free passages of people is allowed there is also the small issue of sex trade and other vices that will continue to compound efforts to curb this pandemic. Failure to do anything over the borders, Chagwa will be putting the lives of the Zambian people at greater risk of dying from Covid-19. -daily revelation