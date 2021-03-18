IS IT POSSIBLE TO APPEAL AGAINST THE CONSTITUTIONAL COURT RULING ON G12 OR ITS EQUIVALENT?

ARTICLE 128 (4) guides that “A decision of the Constitutional Court is not appealable to the Supreme Court” further stating that the Constitutional Court has original and final jurisdiction on any constitutional matter in the Country.

The Court’s decisions are final and lessons from the former ministers’ illegal stay in office case are there to draw from.

Gymnastics were applied by the aggrieved to sway the court swallow its own ruling which is final and not appealable but they failed until some former and serving ministers had to pay back the money to the TREASURY.

This is the same with G12 or its equivalent ruling. Don’t be cheated by some hungry lawyers to take back the case to the same Court.

You will just waste your money, time and energies which will at last end you up as a heavily indebted person due to legal bills that will be slapped on you by the same lawyers enticing to go back to for this and that clarity.

The Constitutional Court rulings or judgements are final and non-appealable, period!. Just run to school for your new school certificate and GCE not the courts.

The courts will only give you a judgement not a school certificate yet ECZ(Elections) just needs your G12 or its equivalent period to accept the lodgement of your nominations in May this year for your contest in August 12, General Election.

Therefore, don’t be cheated…if you have no G12 or its equivalent, hard luck just go back to school not to Court.

I submit

Chipenzi