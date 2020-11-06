By Kambuma kambuma.

IS IT THAT 30MILLION ARTIST EMPOWERMENT ONLY MEANT FOR THOSE WHO ARE WELL KNOWN AND NOT THOSE WHO ARE IN NEED?

After looking at this picture my heart can’t believe that this man was not included in the 30Million ZMW artist empowerment fund. Maybe he didn’t see the advert. I forgot he is a blind man.! The society we live is never fair at all. We’re is Ubuntu? What criteria was used to give 200000+ to an individual. The money was just too much for an individual when we have a lot of artists who needs money.

Maybe he is not famous. Truthfully speaking this man deserves the package more than Slap D or Mark 2. Tell me how much per song does slap D or Mark 2 charges to jump on it or for recording? More than a thousand. A lot of us watch & listen to this man for free everyday we pass Cairo. All Mr Michelo gets are coins but we go to shows for Mark 2 or Slap D were they charge k50+ yet we think the man doesn’t need money.

Maybe he is a Tonga? Honestly speaking alot of beneficiaries were just bembas : Mwila musonda, Maluza Kaira, ba kopala laka all these are Bembas. The president needs to inquire only Bembas were given the package. Are they the only special people in this country. Enough is enough..!!! Then we should see Ministers saying bill 10 was meant to empower the disabled. Fools…!! We have caught you red handed naked…!!

It is true that this empowerment sega was done out of panic I now see what Seer 1 says it makes sense. The rout taken by Mr Lungu shows that takapite believe me or not. We cannot have inequality and hypocrite reaching such levels everywhere only friends to PF are more Zambians than others. Artist are not the only people affected by the pandemic. What about the civil servants, have you ever thought how they survive.

To you fellow youths it’s high time you value your nationality. Next year they are coming for your votes with beer, t-shirts and K50 when your friends were receiving K3 000 000 then ati pabwato. Zambians wake up, the police continue receiving foolish orders.

CIC PRESS TEAM