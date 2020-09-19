It seems that Edgar Lungu is confusing the reality the Zambian people are living in with the ideas or dreams he has in his head.

Edgar is seeing progress where there’s degeneration! Edgar is seeing full stomachs where there’s growing hunger! Edgar is seeing jobs where there’s massive unemployment! Edgar is seeing economic growth where there’s economic contraction – negative economic growth!

Edgar is seeing roads, bridges where there’s none!

He can’t see that the economy has collapsed under the weight of debt and irrational expenditure.

In his state of the nation address to Parliament last week, Edgar Lungu said that his administration had delivered on the mandate it was given by the people in 2016.

“As a government, we were given the mandate to reduce poverty and create prosperity for our people. We have delivered on that mandate and continue to deliver. We have delivered on infrastructure. We have delivered on social protection. We have delivered in education and health, to mention but a few. And we will continue to deliver,” said Edgar. “We are determined to turn the economy around. We will do so by the dedication, resilience and innovation of this government together with our people. We will build our economy by hard work and prudent use of our resources. All of us must put our shoulders to the wheel […] We are more than ready to forge ahead and meet our challenges head on. We promised the Zambian people a better Zambia and, today, Zambia is better than we found it. We will continue to change the face of our country. We will continue to deliver on our promises for a better Zambia. With dedication and hard work, we will get there. With God on our side, all things are possible.”

This reminds us of what Amilcar Cabral said: “Always bear in mind that the people are not fighting for ideas, for the things in anyone’s head. They are fighting to win material benefits, to live better and in peace, to see their lives go forward, to guarantee the future of their children…Hide nothing from the masses of our people. Tell no lies. Expose lies whenever they are told. Mask no difficulties, mistakes, failures. Claim no easy victories….”