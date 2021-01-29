IS NAWAKWI IN RIGHT STATE OF HER MIND? ~ Banda Sakanya.

FDD President Nawakwi has said her several businesses across the country will be doomed if HH wins as he is a heartless and strict economist.

She says she will make sure she decampaigns HH, otherwise she’ll have more to lose than to gain should HH win..

Zambians are looking for that leader who is strict by making sure that every penny is put to good use and corruption is not given space to breathand HH is that leader.

The country is in mess economically right now because we have a president that has embraced and promotes corruption, and is this what Nawakwi wants?

~ are her businesses as a result of money laundering that she can be so scared that with change of government then she will be in for it?

~ is she corrupt or has she been evading tax that she can be so scared off?

Why should the 17m Zambian people suffer at her expenss?

It is now clear that Nawakwi is being sponsored by PF regime to fight HH politically,

Nawakwi is not a leader worth of being a president because from her statement, she is clearly self-centered and not considerate of the poor Zambians.

FDD President Nawakwi is not in right state of her mind by encouraging leaders to be careless and corrupt, and not to be strict with the wealth of the nation.

Nawakwi is simply fighting a losing battle by thinking she can decampaign HH because Zambians are rallying behind him because they are sure that he shall put to good use the wealth of the nation.

Nawakwi is simply decampaigning PF.