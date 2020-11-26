By CIC Editors.

IS NDC LEADER DR CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI THINKING OF QUITTING? HERE IS OUR ANALYSIS IF HE DOES QUIT OR SOLDIER ON.

Well in Bemba they say “Teyabana iyo” (It’s not for kids) yes we mean politics and nothing else. We went through the sorrowful article on how painful and ungrateful Zambians are every time Dr Kambwili is arrested.

Before we join his enthusiastic we have certain questions to ask the NDC Leader on behalf of those unconcerned Zambians with regard to patriotism of Zambian politics with respect to his complaints.

1. Our first question is that who exactly is Dr Chishimba Kambwili referring to as Zambians if not himself? Is he Congolese, Malawian or Angolan?.

2. Who told him to resign and join opposition life?

3. Who advised him that actually he is the best option to replace the incumbent Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu as the republican president?

4. Who advised him that the road to presidency is as easy as opening a mojo drink or Kumbucha?

5. Who inspired him that things are bad and there is no leadership in Zambia there is no single opposition leader capable of delivering Zambia from abject other him (Dr Chishimba Kambwili)?.

6. Who told him to question whether or not Findlay and President where using the presidential jet to supply drugs regardless wether he meant it or not?.

7. Who told him he was going to have it easy?

8. Who convinced him that PF are thieves they have stolen and it is him to speak for them?

9. Who told him that Zambians are ready for change from PF to NDC ?

10. Who told him it is easy to fight Lungu? These and many questions points to one and the same thing but it’s just fair that we ask them in all angles to ascertain whether or not Dr Chishimba Kambwili deserves a medal in the middle of the game by crying for sympathy.

Dr Chishimba Kambwili feels entitled in PF if not entitled to rule the nation by virtue of his sacrifice he has rendered both to the country and to the party well he must be prepared to pay for the price what it takes to reach there.

When late Micheal Sata left MMD to form PF he moved on like the world doesn’t care, his first MP from Luwingu Hon Pakata was as sequel to the Roan NDC MP , SATA never backed down he was called names and names jailed in and out but we all know how the story went after 10 years Kambwili hasn’t even clocked 2 years.

Whatever motivated NDC leader to leave PF and form his own party to seek public office should keep him afloat no matter how low he feels.

IF HE QUITS

Well the republic will definitely role on like there was no NDC or Dr Chishimba Kambwili unfortunately that’s the truth people will talk and talk about it. If Dr Chishimba Kambwili quits it’s him and fellow Zambians who will lose out the PF will definitely become the ultimate winners. No single Zambian, group or representatives came to force Dr Chishimba Kambwili to join opposition politics it’s the reason he thinks he is fighting for Zambians that seems to be okay with the situation alas the truth is that he is wrong with that thinking.

IF HE SOLDIERS ON.

Well like what we have said Teyabana iyo allow us to add more that never begin what you can’t finish. Soldiering on means more arrests, more court issues and so on actually PF are just getting started.

History tells us heroes never complained about not being helped, Nelson Mandela was jailed for 27 years in an attempt to get rid of ANC South African Black Revolution he had every reason to quit and move on but he was anxious to die fighting for South Africans. Many Zambian freedom fighters died fighting while few made it their names are written forever in the books of heroes.

Dr Chishimba Kambwili signed up for this he should have done background research the consequences and price that comes with it because when he was in the ruling party these are same things people used complain about and he knows the full story he should not forget that his resignation costed a life and resources during a by election in Roan Constituency in Luanshya District as CIC we analyze for the masses.

