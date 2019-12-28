By Sheikh Kennedy Soko

Many of us relied behind president Lungu when he first came on the scene as presidential candidate…

Why?

We felt he understood our struggle being one who came from the holding grip of poverty himself…

One does not need to look further than the pictures of president Lungu then and now to understand that then we the ordinary Citizens felt he was one of us…

We heard about his Chawama story…

We felt he had suffered enough to win a vote from us and change his and our lives…

We dropped all we were doing and spread to different parts of the country to campaign for president Lungu tooth and nail with a view that he was our own…

But the current economic impasse is proving that the man was a “wolf” in sheepskin…

I for one have no problem suffering for the greater good but I am totally against allowing a select few enjoying on our account…

Oh yes, we are in a Plutocracy (government by a select few which makes decisions in their favour)…

Is the president out of touch with reality or it is now an issue of “biggest dog eats all”?

The average citizen is crying and reports of wanton corruption cannot be simply cleared by a mere salary deduction…

The current leadership must be reminded that the world has seen tougher men but in the end it was the average citizens that prevailed Hence the need for keeping in touch with reality of the average Citizen. Do not be hoodwinked by the air conditioned cars and offices, the average Citizens are the overall boss…