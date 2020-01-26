IS UPND AND HH GUILTY OF CHILUFYA TAYALI’S ACCUSATIONS? WHY ARE THEY QUIET AND HAVEN’T TAKEN ANY ACTIONS?

[ Kudos To Whoever Is Paying Chilufya Tayali: Your Money Is Working ]

Of course no one knows but one can only insinuate that UPND is guilty as accused by Chilufya Tayali who have strongly come out publicly to tell the nation that HH and UPND is as he says they are.

I want to make it very clear to the UPND leadership in the country. I am fatigued, tired and sick of your silence and you’re no longer inspiring me.

If your silence is what you’re calling maturity and an exhibition of leadership, then, I am not ready to follow and support you because you can’t let one idiot scandalise the entire party and you choose to be quiet.

In my personal capacity, I will not defend and speak for HH in these Chilufya Tayali’s accusations. Let HH and UPND officials defend and speak for themselves.

The utterances by Chilufya Tayali isn’t politics anymore! It’s hate, libel, defamation, destruction, character assassination, and has the full potential to destroy the image of UPND and Mr. Hakainde Hichilema.

If this Chilufya Tayali and HH is what you call politics in Zambia, then I refuse to be part and parcel of this nonsense. This is stupidity and the dirty politics people talk about and if you’re comfortable with what Tayali is uttering then I don’t know.

The majority are not in support of Chilufya Tayali but again they are also being hurt by your failure to defend yourselves by way of suing him.

The followers of Mr. Hakainde Hichilema are being bruised day and night and this may even lead them to defect to other political parties.

Therefore, I am appealing to the UPND President, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND officials to take immediate actions against this man Tayali. We the members of the party can’t take this anymore!

WE’RE TIRED AND SICK OF YOUR SILENCE AND WE’RE GETTING HURT!

– Castrol Kafweta –