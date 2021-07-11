By Proud Aushi Musamba Mumba

Is UPND ready to win?

The other day I was contacted by an OP operative warning me to shut up especially talking about PF failures. May I say UPND party officials are making our lives difficult. We ordinary members are at risk.

Some of us even if we defected to PF today it won’t even make headlines like it would if you senior party officials did defect today. That’s how vulnerable we are and comfortable our party leaders are compared to us ordinary members fighting the battle on the ground.

When we come here to express our views regards the failures of the party and demand party leaders to help speak out on what we hint are effective ways forward they remain silent.

We have senior party officials in these blogs who are ever quiet! Even just to encourage us by commenting a simple *WE LISTEN TO YOUR CRIES AND WILL DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT* kulibe! When we remove them from these blogs they fume and flood our inbox displaying untold hostility never seen before. Even displaying all their CVs just to shut us up!

Is UPND really going to be different from the PF with this undemocratic tendency of our leaders? Won’t we have hundreds of Kaizer Zulus in UPND when we form Government!

Our party officials have personalised HH! That will make us lose if not careful. Since the funeral of KK, HH is nowhere to be seen but we see our leaders ever posing on photos with him? What is really happening?

Today as we speak HH is nowhere to be seen! 30 days before elections! Are you kidding me? Luapula, Northern and Mchinga should have been our playing ground by now. Even just going live with the Alliance partners on FB for even 2hrs breaking down policies and alike to the people in local languages that can’t happen.

Then we hear people saying ZNBC isn’t giving us coverage! Have we made use of radio stations and our own freely managed platforms on FB and alike! Imagine KBF going ku Luapula to talk issues there…

Ba UPND you are risking our lives and businesses twapapata change please!

The people who will suffer is us on the ground. We have nowhere to go to. You guys can easily fly out of the country with your children. PF will not let be in peace once they win. We will be killed in our homes.

I beg the NMC members to stand up and stop bragging about their appointments. Let’s not leave ba Doreen alone ku PF strong hold aweh. Why are people behaving like we are already in government ai? What is wrong with us? Our cadres are being hacked every day and billboards pulled down and no threats has been issued by our senior party officials since. We must threaten PF. Let’s not rely on ECZ and police. These guys will not deliver us victory at all.

The media team can even do simple clips educating people how to vote when alone in the booths and also protect votes after voting.

Why should we have spoilt ballot papers even in our strong holds surely? We are joking for sure! Nichani ai? 😖

Anyway! It’s up to you to do the right things. We are insignificant pawns in this game. What can we say! Have a good day!