By McDonald Chipenzi

IS VOTER REGISTRATION BEING PLUNGED IN LEGAL LIMBO?

For the first time in electoral history, since 2001, the issue of registration of voters has been an issue of legal battle in the country.

The, largest opposition party in the country, UPND, has applied for leave to commence Judicial Review proceedings against the ECZ and the Attorney General regarding the ECZ’s illegal decision to, among other things, undertake electronic registration of voters, to effect a new voters register and to shorten the voter registration period.

This is in addition to the Chapter One Foundation legal suit on the same matter.

The basis of the UPND claim is that aside from being illegal, the ECZ’s actions are unreasonable and will result in the disenfranchisement of voters.

The UPND has assembled a formidable legal team comprising Hon Jack Mwiimbu of Muleza Mwiimbu and Co, Mulambo Haimbe of Malambo and Co, Milner Katolo of Minler and Paul Advocates, Marshal Muchende of M Associates and Christopher Mundia of CL Mundia and Co given the gravity of the matters for the Nation.

We must be in trouble over this registration of voters exercise for the first time in history. This is a pointer of future problems in the Electoral Process.

Just thought of sharing.