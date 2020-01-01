THE Young African Leaders Initiative governance and legal advisor Isaac Mwanza says the Zambia Army should be used as a back-up wing to police next year’s general elections: “so that we can have sanity.”

During a media briefing yesterday, Mwanza proposed that the Zambia Army should help to police the 2021 general elections.

“When we had cholera in Lusaka, the army was engaged and sanity was brought back. So if the police will be failing to do that duty, then the Inspector General of Police should ask for help from other security wings to ensure that they come in,” said Mwanza.

“Let’s have Zambia Army to help police the 2021 elections so that we can have sanity.”

This idea, by YALI, which was investigated for abusing donor money, is only entertained in countries that are war-torn.

And YALI president Andrew Ntewewe advised UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema not to celebrate Zambia’s frail economic state.

“We want to call on all our politicians, especially Mr Hakainde Hichilema, who Sylvia Masebo once said he thrives on seeing misfortunes in this country, never to politicise the current challenges our people are going through,” Ntewewe told journalists at Mika Lodge in Lusaka’s Jesmondine area.

“You cannot celebrate calamity, economic challenges. For what benefit is that to you? If our people suffer of hunger, why should you celebrate? If our people have load-shedding, why should you celebrate?”

Ntewewe said Zambians were looking for leaders who would not give them false hope by promising them heaven on earth.

“They have not turned their villages, where they come from, into heaven. Why do they want to give Zambians false hope? If we have a challenge, which is normal in any given situation, you expect leaders that will show empathy,” he noted.

On President Edgar Lungu’s decision to reduce his salary by 20 per cent, Ntewewe indicated that the YALI was: “perturbed that some of our leaders want to trivialise such a noble cause.”

“We believe that those who have a little more must be able to share. The President’s gesture is noble and that’s what we call ubuntu (humanity),” he said.

“That’s what we are as Africans; we share. We believe that each and every Zambian must be able to commend the President for giving this directive. In fact, we challenge opposition leaders, instead of insulting the President’s gesture; can you demonstrate that you can give to citizens. That is ubuntu!”

He added that YALI commended the President’s action “wholeheartedly.”

On hiked electricity tariffs, Ntewewe explained that such would make the cost of power more reflective, hence dealing with electricity blues.

“One of the biggest challenges we have been facing as a country is that there has been inadequate investment in the energy sector. You cannot attract investment in the energy sector if the electricity tariffs are very low,” he indicated.

Ntewewe further noted that many Zambians last year were subjected to fake news, which dented the country.

He conceded that there was no doubt that the Zambian economy faced challenges in 2019.

“But at the same time, the country has continued to witness unparalleled infrastructural development meant to promote economic development,” said Ntewewe, who was flanked by Mwanza.

“As we enter 2020, we call on Zambians to prioritise a developmental discourse as opposed to political bickering, which was the order of the day [in 2019]. We encourage our people to do politics with decorum and civility.”