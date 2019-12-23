ISLAMIC Supreme Council of Zambia (ISCZ) president Suzyo Zimba has shown interest to contest for the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) top job next year.

FAZ is expected to hold the extraordinary annual general meeting next March where a new administration would be ushered.

The councillors would decide whether to retain the current administration led by Andrew Kamanga or usher in new faces.

From the middle of nowhere, Zimba who has been heading the Islamic Council has now decided to contest the FAZ presidency.

Zimba said that he had been sitting on his vision to develop the football fraternity in the country hence the decision.

Zimba said the current administration led by Kamanga has done its work and it is time to pave way for others who have a vision to take sports to a higher level.

“Sports in the country has been static, it was now time for people with fresh ideas to take over and bring change.

“I can’t start pointing figures at the people who are managing sports now but their time has gone and it’s time to pave way for others. Zambians gave them time to prove themselves which they have tried in some areas, now it’s time for people with new ideas to develop sports,” Zimba said,.

Zimba plans to set up an ultra-modern coach training centre to train local coaches so as to have the expertise to manage the men and women national teams and junior national teams.

He has also proposed to obtain sports television licences which would be used to showcase the country’s talents thereby increase FAZ income, stating that many would want to do business with FAZ through TV