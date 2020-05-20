By Logic Lukwanda

The Station Manager and all staff at ISO FM community radio station in Isoka district of Muchinga province say they are not intimidated following the barbaric physical attacks on them by PF supporters.

PF cadres on Monday 18th may 2020 violently stormed and attacked ISO FM community radio station for featuring opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema leader via phone on a paid for program claiming that Muchinga province is a no-go area for the opposition political party.

ISO FM station Manager Frederick Mkandawire who narrated the unfortunate incident that occurred on 18th May 2020 Monday evening described the attack which lasted for close to an hour as unfortunate.

Mr. Mkandawire told Phoenix News that he and all journalists and presenters are not afraid but motivated to carry out their work professionally even with the animosity from PF cadres within Isoka in particular and Muchinga Province at large.

He has since appealed to government to ensure media institutions are protected from such attacks as paid for radio programs such as the one they hosted Mr. Hichilema are what sustain the media especially community radio stations like ISO FM.

PHOENIX NEWS