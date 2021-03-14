ISOKA POLITICAL GIANT DIES

Former Member of Parliament for Isoka Constituency Blackson Sikanyika passes on in Lusaka.

Erick Sikanyika confirmed with Nakonde Radio FM News last night

Blackson Sikanyika the first Member of Parliament to serve for two terms in two different political parties the United Nations Independence Party (UNIP) and the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) died at the Maina Soko Hospital at about 10:00hours yesterday.

Mr. Sikanyika who is also a former teacher under the Ministry of Education will be buried in Isoka district on the date to be announced later.

Mr. Sikanyika served as deputy minister of state house under the regime of former late Zambian president Fredrick Chiluba in 1996 and has died at the age of 82.

Funeral gathering is being held at his residence in Isoka district.