ISOKA TEACHER EXPLAINS WHY HE IMPREGNANTED HIS SISTER IN LAW.

“Am Namwanga, its allowed to sleep with our sister in law in our culture”, he said.

A teacher in Isoka who was on Thursday arrested for imprignanting his sister in law yesterday told police he was tempted to sleep with her because she is sexy and beautuful. Alinani Sichone a 35 year old teacher of Malale Primary School in Isoka District claimed it was within the Namwanga culture for him to sleep with his inlaw but admitted, he was wrong to sleep with the Grade 7 girl as she was only 13.

Mr Sichone said he started sleeping with the young girl who also happens to be his pupil when he sent away his wife to Nakonde for marriage counselling due to the disputes the couple had last October.

The girl reportedly said that the suspect s3xually abused her on two occasions while his wife was still in Nakonde.

When Sichone’s wife returned and learned that her sister was pregnant, she left her matrimonial home with the victim for Nakonde. “Yes, I twice slept with her…. its me who impregnanted her”, Sichone told the police yesterday.

The Teacher will appear in court next week for defilment.