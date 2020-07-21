“ISOLATE AND TEST ALL MPS AND NATIONAL ASSEMBLY STAFF” -HH

By Staff Writer

Owing to the fact that the National Assembly of Zambia has recorded 4 deaths in a space of just two weeks coupled with the fact that 4 other members of Parliament are reported to be in isolation due to Covid 19 infection, Hakainde Chichilema says the move to close Parliament is ideal.

United Party for National Development leader noes that t his action was long overdue as evidenced by the extent to which the institution has been afflicted by the pandemic.

“We continue to mourn the death of two gallant members of Parliament, namely Rodgers Mwewa of Mwansabombwe constituency and Mwenya Munkonge of Lukashya constituency. No doubt the nation has been robbed of Members of Parliament who committed their lives to improve the welfare of their fellow citizens,” says Hichilema.

“I have also sadly learnt of the death of two other members of staff from the National Assembly of Zambia. I offer my condolences to the families and pray God’s comfort in these trying times,” he added.

He has since called for the isolation and testing of all the MPs and staff in order to break chains of transmissions, that may extend to their families and members of the general public.

The opposition leader says in times like these, there is a need to stir national unity and prayer as the country heightens public health awareness and other measures.

He has therefore appealed to citizens to take Covid-19 seriously and observe prescribed public health measures and come forward for testing.

5FM NEWS