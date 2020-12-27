Dear admin

I am a security and investigations professional. I can tell you confidently that there is high possibility that what happened on Wednesday 23rd December was well planned and thought out. It was planned to heap blame on UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema for the mayhem that would follow.

While the UPND thought the plan was to arrest or detain HH and in the process poison him, the actual plan was for police to provoke the UPND cadres and in the process fire on the crowd. It was hoped that there would then be an outcry against the UPND leader as it has been in the past. If the dead and injured were mostly UPND cadres, the better for the planners with logic that people would not be so sympatic.

The police know that there is no case relating to HH’s Kalomo farm which he bought almost 16 years ago. This is why they could only issue him an warn and caution statement after just 45 minutes of questioning. Since when did you hear of a warn and caution statement for something as serious as fraud? The plan to lure HH and along with him his people using the Kalomo farm.

But unfortunately for the planners, not many people turned up to offer solidarity to HH. And also the crowd that did turn up was largely orderly. Even though the police IG claims that UPND cadres were unruly, there is no evidence to suggest this, not in picture or video form. And can the police fail to control 21 unarmed cadres?!

Even though the situation turned out not to be conducive for chaos, the plan was already in motion and the chap who was given instructions to fire went ahead and did so. Unfortunately for the schemers again, one of the bullets hit someone who had nothing to do with the HH solidarity, a govt officer. A state prosecutor for that matter!! Nsama Chipyoka.

The rest is history. The public backlash was so much so that even the PF propaganda machinery was stunned and took almost 24 hours to recover and put up some defense of sorts. In fact, even PF media director Sunday Chanda put out a statement condeming the killings.

Here some other pointers to show that this was all planned? Why was the President ‘whisked’ out of Lusaka at short notice? The statement announcing his departure was issued only a few minutes before he left for Mfuwe. This is normally done a few days before. Similarly, the minister of home affairs Stephen Kampyongo was reported to be away in Shiwang’andu. Why is the govt and PF using the term ‘unknown assailants’ when it’s clear to everybody else that it is the police? What is the PF so adamant in defending the police when ordinarily it would be to their advantage to demand police professionalism and ensure that there is accountability for the brutal killings? The President’s Facebook page was almost pleading, in capital letters, for the public to blame ‘politicians’ and absolve the police of any blame as if the police are wild animals whose natural instincts is to kill.

The’ investigation’ that has been ordered should really be easy. All the police need are the bullets which killed the two individuals and the ZP ballistic experts will tell which type of gun fired the bullet, from which angle and from how far. And seeing where Nsama Chipyoka fell, it’s highly probable that his killer was standing on something high enough within the parameters of the Force HQ which is just opposite the NPA offices where Chipyoka worked from.

For fear that the person or persons who killed Kaunda and Chipyoka could spill the beans, Kanganja’s report tomorrow is unlikely to contain any substance and will mostly likely centre on blaming the UPND and HH. No one from the police will be fired, arrested and prosecuted for fear of the consequences that could follow. If anyone will be arrested, it will be some innocent person who will suffer unjustly in prison, since murder is unbailable, until his or her case is disposed of and he or she is acquitted by the courts for lack of evidence. Wait for the so called report.

But whatever the case, this may well be the last straw that has broken the Zambian camel’s back and hence the last nail in the coffin of the EL Presidency.