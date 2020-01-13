“I don’t have time this year for any nonsense or stupidity, ino year tulekokana. It has got to stop. Don’t ever reduce my qualifications to my Vagina” – Mutale Mwanza

I totally agree with her, and her anger is justified. it’s incorrect to reduce women to being nothing but pantyprenuers, that they can only be something in life by removing panties for men. I am opposed to sexism and how it is used to abuse women.

In many spheres of life, sexism is used to destroy the girl child; “She is this becouse she sleeps with the boss.” “She is that because she slept with that one.” “She is just a whore” “Hule”. These are common sexist narratives that are thrown at a girl child all the time. We may not like Mutale Mwanza or how she does her job, but it is wrong to use sexism to destroy her. We may succeed in destroying her, but we are not only destroying one person, we are destroying many other women, instead of inspiring confidence.

By Yona Musukwa