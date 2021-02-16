IT HURTS PF WHEN WE REMIND THEM HOW MR LUNGU SWINDLED A POOR WIDOW WHILST MASQUERADING AS A LAWYER

We have been alerted by our impeccable sources within state house how the opposition UPND convention has left trouble in the PF camp. There is panic among them as they hoped for total confusion in the opposition so that they could take advantage. Congratulations to the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema for peacefully , successfully organizing his party in an orderly manner before, during and after the convention. We are grateful that there was no life lost and business continued as usual. It is our greatest hope and prayer that PF will emulate and learn from their counterparts. No needs to die in the pursuit of public service. Doors should widely opened for everyone to participate freely in the Political process. There is absolutely nothing wrong with PF emulating this positive and mature gesture the opposition has shown to the country.

We appeal to the PF leadership because we are scared about their daily insults, threats and plans to kill each other at their convention due to various camps emerging. Daggers and matchetes are reportedly being amassed and sharped for the day of Armageddon. We believe such confusions can not only affect PF but the country as a whole because violence never chooses.

In addition we have been informed that there are over five groups and this is why PF cadres have already started preparing the ground for their leaders.

However, our concerns are not about these political parties conventions but the future of our nation. We want to remind the Zambian people to be very extra careful with PF and Mr Edgar Lungu ahead of 2021 general elections. The biggest mistake ever would be that of allowing Mr Lungu to abrogate the constitution of Zambia to go for the third term. Under the current circumstances, even if the Constitution allowed Mr. Lungu to continue, it would have been morally wrong to allow him to continue considering his failure and destruction of our economy.He has destroyed the very foundation that should have sustained our democracy through his obsession with power. We all need to rise up and tell him that it is criminal and Treasonable for him to go for the third term when the constitution of Zambia is straight forward.No one can be elected president more than two times. We advise Mr Lungu to think and behave like a citizen who cares about the future of this country. We know he has stolen enough, but let him spare peace for us.

Secondly, we would like to remind you our fellow citizens that don’t make another mistake of trusting PF government. Anything to do with PF needs to be thrown into the trash bin. PF should be treated like diapers, for the same reason, they should be thrown away.These people are criminals, murderers and shameless thieves who have not only stolen our resources but poisoned us with expired drugs since 2016.We are warning you just like we did in 2015 and 2021 so it is up to you if you want them to completely destroy even the little left overs remaining or not. We all need to unite and speak with one voice against these people. That’s what true patriotism demands now..

They will come to you with stolen and printed money trying to buy you but think about your tomorrow. Especially my fellow youths, will they be able to give you that K100 for the next five years? They did this in 2016, they bought some of you beer but after manipulating the elections they disappeared. Use your brains properly this time around fellow country men and women.

They have stolen. In their homes there are trunks of stolen moneys which they are giving to you as handouts in the name of empowerment. What kind of empowerment is K100? This is nonsense and can only happen under a failed leader like President Lungu and his minions.

We also want to challenge president Edgar Lungu who always sings about morals and values to tell the nation whenever he is addressing the nation. What morals are there in swindling a widow like he did. I think this is why he has successfully ran a corrupt government because stealing to him is normal. In the next address we appeal to journalists to question him about the case of swindling a widow. Is swindling someone not a criminal offense? Your guess is as good as mine.

We all know who are real criminals. Vote wisely and save Zambia from total collapse.

Sikaile C Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist for Zambia and Amnesty International

By CIC press team