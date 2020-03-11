Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has said that it is a crime for people to be issuing alarming statements that are likely to cause anarchy.

Mr. Kampyongo said that it is unfortunate that some members of the public continue to give false alarming statements on the gassing situation in the country noting that the Zambia police is able to charge alarmists with a case depending on the gravity of response

Mr. Kampyongo was responding to a question by the Kalabo Central Member of Parliament Chinga Miyutu who wanted to know whether the Government is aware that people in rural parts of Kalabo district are spending nights outside their homes to safeguard themselves against gassing as there are no police patrols.

The Minister said his ministry has not received such a report but said police in the area received two false alarms of gassing in the area.

Mr. Kampyongo also commended the people of Kalabo Central for not taking the law into their own hands.

He, however, said the Zambia Police is currently working with the Zambia Correctional Service and other security departments to maintain peace and order in various parts of the district.

Mr. Kampyongo further said it is also the responsibility for parliamentarians, civic leaders and traditional leaders to educate their communities on the current happenings to avoid the issuing of false alarms and ensure that there is law and order is maintained.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kampyongo said that he will in the course of the week present a ministerial statement to parliament on the matter.