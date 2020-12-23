It is a sad day for our country!
So far two people have been confirmed as having been gunned down by PF thugs dressed in Police uniforms.
We have been briefed that the two who have been shot dead are Joseph Kaunda and Nsama Nsama Chipyoka who was a State prosecutor.
Their demise is heartbreaking as they did not have to die in this manner.
The corrupt PF has become so desperate that it is now ready to kill us, but we want to tell them that they cannot stop a decided population and change is coming.
The blood of the innocent souls you (PF) have killed today, will haunt you forever.
We send our sincere condolences to the Kaunda and Chipyoka families, and we shall do what we can to ensure a better Zambia for all.
Regarding the matter we were called for; It is yet again pure political witch-hunt, unless it is a crime for a Zambian to become an investor, create jobs and business opportunities for all and then seek public office.
We have never stolen any property since childhood and we will never, not even land and all we have today is out of hard work and support from our fellow citizens.
Fellow Zambians, when you see a regime killing its own people just know that its time is up and it is because of that, that we call for unity of purpose and come 2021 vote out these corrupt dictators.
To the professional police, we say don’t kill your own brothers and sisters because we are all victims of the corrupt PF.
Once more fellow citizens, do not lose Hope because Help is on the way and its time for change.
HH aka Bally
#Time4Change
Kampyongo you are a son of a witch and you will see your fate is on the way.
The so called christians. Observe these ant-Christs properly. Each time any Christ eve they must sacrifice by performing evil activity. HH was harrassed during Easter time, Kambwili was arrested during their so called National day of Prayers, today another death – xmass eve. What kind of Christianity do the Pastors for Lungu and PF proclaim?
Kampyongo and Lungu you will never see anything good on this earth May you suffer once you leave office May the blood and soul of the two dead citizens haunt you . Mwanya will seek great witches for u and your children.
We have got bad pastors and father’s who can not condemn such things sited ndwii useless people .And where is non governmentars.let us show our breastings tomorrow these criminals.kampyongo and Edgar lungu they should not kill people because of the power.
It’s not fair to be killed just like this. Why kill your own people? Why? May the blood of the deceased be on the killer and those who sent them!