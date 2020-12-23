It is a sad day for our country!

So far two people have been confirmed as having been gunned down by PF thugs dressed in Police uniforms.

We have been briefed that the two who have been shot dead are Joseph Kaunda and Nsama Nsama Chipyoka who was a State prosecutor.

Their demise is heartbreaking as they did not have to die in this manner.

The corrupt PF has become so desperate that it is now ready to kill us, but we want to tell them that they cannot stop a decided population and change is coming.

The blood of the innocent souls you (PF) have killed today, will haunt you forever.

We send our sincere condolences to the Kaunda and Chipyoka families, and we shall do what we can to ensure a better Zambia for all.

Regarding the matter we were called for; It is yet again pure political witch-hunt, unless it is a crime for a Zambian to become an investor, create jobs and business opportunities for all and then seek public office.

We have never stolen any property since childhood and we will never, not even land and all we have today is out of hard work and support from our fellow citizens.

Fellow Zambians, when you see a regime killing its own people just know that its time is up and it is because of that, that we call for unity of purpose and come 2021 vote out these corrupt dictators.

To the professional police, we say don’t kill your own brothers and sisters because we are all victims of the corrupt PF.

Once more fellow citizens, do not lose Hope because Help is on the way and its time for change.

HH aka Bally

#Time4Change