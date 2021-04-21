PeP STATEMENT No. 29 ISSUED ON WEDNESDAY, 21st APRIL 2021: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

1. As Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) we have noted with regret the decision by the main opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) President Mr Hakainde Hichilema to confine himself to his house for fear of being arrested. Our view is that being an opposition leader in Africa, being arrested from time to time is a normal occurrence and each arrest needs to be dealt with as and when it occurs. Therefore, it is a wrong approach for any opposition leader to impose house arrest on themselves for fear of being arrested.

2. As Patriots for Economic Progress, we wish to remind Mr Hakainde Hichilema that, as main opposition leader, a lot of Zambians look up to him for alternative national leadership. Therefore, this is a time for him to show courage and resilience as he has always done in the past. He must therefore consider spending less time in his house on Twitter and Facebook and more time on the ground meeting the people, listening to their problems and offering them hope and help.

3. As Patriots for Economic Progress, it is our considered view that if the Government wanted to arrest Mr Hichilema, they would do so regardless of the youths that are said to have camped at his house to “protect” him from a possible arrest. Therefore, it is a waste of time and energy for Mr Hichilema to confine himself to his house and surround himself with party youths as a way of preventing a possible arrest.

4. As Patriots for Economic Progress, it is also our considered view that when the State wants to arrest you, it is your duty as a law abiding citizen to submit yourself to such an arrest and not resist it. Resisting an arrest can have dire consequences and should not be encouraged, no matter how convinced someone is that they are innocent. As leaders of a civilized nation, we need to allow the due process of the law to take its course at all times. Therefore, the decision by Mr Hakainde Hichilema to mobilize youths at his house for the purpose of fighting off a possible arrest is not only wrong politically, but also reflects a lack of respect for the rule of law by the UPND President.

5. As Patriots for Economic Progress, we wish to take this opportunity to remind the UPND leader that he is not the first opposition leader to be arrested by the Government. The late former President Michael Sata, while still in opposition, was arrested several times by the then MMD Government. Each time, Mr Sata submitted himself to an arrest without instructing his youths to fight off those seeking to arrest him. That is because Mr Sata knew that if he sought to be President of Zambia, then he must respect its laws and due process. Therefore, Mr Hakainde Hichilema should stop conducting himself like a rebel leader and start conducting himself like an aspiring presidential candidate of a democratic republic. Otherwise his reckless conduct has the potential to destabilize the nation, especially during this volatile election period.

Thank You and May God Bless the Good Citizens of the Republic of Zambia and Our Ailing Nation.

YOURS SINCERELY

SEAN ENOCK TEMBO (SET)

PARTY PRESIDENT

PATRIOTS FOR ECONOMIC PROGRESS (PeP)