It is absolutely wrong for the President of the country to intimidate and threaten citizens wishing to enjoy and exercise their fundamental freedoms of speech and expression with arrest and further threatening to employ legitimate state violence on defenceless citizens.

We think that this aspect and conduct seriously breaches the constitution which he swore to protect and defend.

Needless for me to remind him that Zambia is a democracy and in a democracy citizens are free to express themselves and to even demonstrate against poor governance as the case is at the moment.

“You cannot stifle the Democratic space with threats of unleashing brutal force on defenceless citizens.”

Clearly this is poor judgment on his part and he needs to recalibrate his orientation before it is too late.

“You had claimed that you where the servant of the people during all of your campaigns and that the people where your masters. So what exactly has happened to the self acclaimed servant of the people now resorting to intimidating his masters?”

It is most unfortunate that this has got us to a place where the president of the country is now the one threatening his own citizens with impunity.

Surly this is unacceptable behaviour and conduct which is only synonymous with full blown dictatorships.

We urge President lungu to uphold the rule of law and respect for the Republican constitution.

“Kindly consider the opportunity of holding the coveted office of President as the greatest honour bestowed on you by our citizens, certainly that is not a weakness on the part of our citizenry.”

It is right and proper for citizens to ask you, as their President to fire the corrupt criminal elements they consider inimical to public good and undesirable in government. It is wrong for you as President to be the one defending rotten elements who ought not to be in government in the first place.

Our unsolicited counsel to you is that you should be grateful and appreciative of this rare honour and opportunity that others can only wish and dream of achieving to be elected President of Zambia.

Issued:

Nason Msoni

President

All peoples Congress APC