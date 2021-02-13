By Patricia Male

The National Action for Quality Education in Zambia –NAQEZ- is disturbed to learn that all Grade 7 candidates who sat for the 2020 examinations will be progressing to grade 8.

NAQEZ notes that automatic progression to grade 8 is academically suicidal and a clear effort against quality education in the country.

Organization Executive Director, Aaron Chansa explains that given a nationwide uproar against this policy in 2019, NAQEZ had hoped that the Ministry of General Education would effortlessly abandon this unpopular policy in 2020.

Mr. Chansa is concerned that the country cannot seriously proceed with a policy and practice that allows even those who cannot read or write to proceed to higher academic levels saying this policy, in NAQEZ’s view, has contributed a great deal to poor quality of secondary education in Zambia as it ushers even poorly-baked learners into the secondary sub-sector from primary school.

He states that because of the counterproductive nature of allowing all candidates to progress to Grade 8, NAQEZ is pleading with the Ministry of General Education to reverse this pronouncement as it does not add any value to our education system and is calling for the reintroduction of cut-off points so that only those who score above 600 marks are allowed to pursue an academic path in Grade 8.

On a good note, Mr. Chansa is commending the Ministry of General Education, the Examinations Council of Zambia (ECZ), Civil Society, security wings, parents, teachers and candidates for conducting Grades 7 and 9 leakage-free examinations in 2020, an achievement he says has given Zambia’s examinations notable credibility locally and internationally.

Announcing the Grade 7 and 9 results in Lusaka yesterday, General Education Minister, Dr. Dennis Wanchinga said the 2020 Grade 7 national progression rate is 100 percent meaning that all the 403, 445 candidates who sat the 2020 Grade 7 Composite examination have progressed to Grade 8.

PHOENIX NEWS