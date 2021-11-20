By Sean Tembo – PeP President
- While in opposition, President Hakainde Hichilema promised Zambians that once elected, he will put in place a professional civil service that will be non-partisan. But from the list of PSs, DPSs and other senior Government officials released yesterday, it is clear that President Hichilema’s civil service is filled with political cadres and his tribesmen.
- Let’s look at one example; the Ministry of Home Affairs. The former PS, Dr. Masiye Banda whom HH fired was a career civil servant who last worked for the Auditor General’s office and was in Govt for more than 20 years and rose through the ranks to the position of Director, before being promoted to become PS at Home Affairs about a year ago. He was a Chartered Accountant (FCCA, FZICA), a Lawyer and had a BSc, MSc and PhD.
- President Hichilema has since appointed two PSs for Home Affairs. The first PS is Mr Josephs Akafumba who is the Party President for NDC and a member of the UPND Alliance. Mr. Akafumba did not resign his political position before being appointed as PS, which means he is doubling as PS and NDC Party President, a situation that has never happened in this country before.
- The second PS at Home Affairs is Mr. Dickson Matembo. We are not aware of any sound qualifications that he has, and held a junior position of Principal Analyst in the Ministry before President Hichilema made him to jump four positions to become Permanent Secretary. Suffice to mention that Mr. Matembo is President Hichilema’s tribesman.
- I want every Zambian to make their own judgement in terms of who was best suited to be PS at the Ministry of Home Affairs. Dr. Masiye Banda the highly qualified and experienced career civil servant whom President Hichilema fired, or Mr. Akafumba the politician and/or Mr. Matembo, the junior ranked tribes-mate who jumped four positions?
- The trend whereby President Hichilema is purging people from other provinces and replacing them with those from his three-province stronghold of Western, Southern and North-Western, is totally unacceptable. He is a President for all Zambians and must reflect that in his appointments. Otherwise he is really dividing this country on regional lines in his quest to appease people that hail from his three-province stronghold. I submit.
/// END
SET 20.11.2021
Dear Ba Tembo, are sure your one citing can be called tribalism. Unless you have something in mind which you have not put in your article. Have you gone through the whole list of appointed PSs and call it tribal appointments? May be if you may question the calibre of some of those appointmented and not on tribal my brother. Sober up my dear and look with open mind. And some PSs in the PF behaved like cadres than civil servants. You can have a heap degrees but if not translated in performance than I’m sorry. Even the new appointed PSs by the HH President please perform, be loyal but don’t behave like cadres you will miss the point. Zambians are watching.
Sean, your bitterness is leading to your downfall and political extinction. From 24the August 2021, you have opposed everything HH has done, is that really being normal? You are a bad tribalistic loser. To hell with your shallow mindedness.
ssEAN TEMBO KNEW ALL THE WRONG DOINGS IN PF UP TO THEIR EXIT. BECAUSE THIS MAN IS A TRIBALIST HE DID NOT SEE THE NEED TO OPPOSE PF’S TRIBALISM SINCE IT PLEASED HIM. HE KNOWS VERY WELL THAT HH DID NOT APPOINT PEOPLE FROM KATONDO STREET OR THOSE WHO WERE DOOR BOUNCERS TO BECOME MINISTERS OR PERMANENT SECRETARIES, ALL THE SAME, HE SPEAKS NEGATIVE OF HH’S APPOINTMENTS. TO HIM NO ONE FROM SOUTHERN PROVINCE MUST BE APPOINTED INTO THESE POSITIONS BECAUSE THEY ARE HH’S TRIBESMEN. COME OFF IT SEAN. BE SENSIBLE FOR ONCE. FIRST, REFLECT ON HH’S DIRECTIVE TO LOOK AROUND THOSE THAT WERE APPOINTED TO REALIZE THAT THEY COME FROM ALL OVER ZAMBIA NOT WHAT THE CASE WAS WHERE THOSE APPOINTED WERE FROM EASTERN, LUAPULA, MUCHINGA AND NORTHERN PROVINCES. YOU KEPT QUIET THEN. SO, WE WOULD LIKE YOU TO CONTINUE KEEPING QUIET OTHERWISE YOU WILL BE TELLING US THAT YOU ARE A TRIBAL. YOU MISSED YOUR CHANCE TO OFFER PROPER CHECKS AND BALANCES. BY YOUR ACTIONS, YOU ARE NOW IRRELEVANT.
This is really shallow from Mr Sean Tembo; absolutely no substance!!
Must you comment on everything Bally works on? Plizzzz go and rest…
I for one, I can’t blame you Sir, you have been so used to the tribal appointments for many years. It will take time for you and many other Zambians to come to terms, the change is here and from now forward, this is what you will be seeing. Few months ago, a list of PSs and some other people who held top positions in key institutions was circulated and I am you saw it. The list had 38 names of which 21 were from Northern, 14 from Eastern, 2 from Western and 1 from Northwestern. There was 0 from Southern and Central, of course Northern includes Northern itself, Luapula and Muchinga. I am sure such a list could have been very impressive to you but unfortunately that’s not how God works. God loves everyone equally, his son Jesus Christ died for everyone of us. Let people be appointed from every tribe, every province as long as it’s on merit. We commend the President for the appointments, every Zambian is entitled to be appointed to any position. What is the use of being in a Christian nation engulfed in tribal segregation? We should now start moving away from that.
@Dorica, this chap made a public declaration that whether good or bad that the UPND does, he will oppose or find or create fault. So all I can suggest is that when ever he writes or says anything, we should tell him to go back to Botswana he is still wanted there!!!!!!!!
Freedom of expression may have a debatable good side and bad side. One of the good things is that it has exposed the fools who looked wise in the past regime simply because they had no freedom to express themselves. They are now busy vomiting all nonsense that was hidden unintentionally.
So Tembo started off well – highlighting the experience of the incumbent. As usual, he went off the rails by claiming political and tribal appointments by citing ONE of each for the entire set of appointments.
Is there a trend or pattern of tribal/ political appointments? If so, then provide the evidence .
Also, should UPND not appoint any Tongas to make these fools happy?
The PS appointed by HH at the Ministry of Agriculture was was heading the Department of Agribusiness in the Ministry was removed from the Ministry during Mwanawasa’s time for alleged dishonest misconduct in the procurement of fertilisers. HH has brought him back to the Ministry only because he is a tribesman.
Sata fired chitotela for alleged corruption but lungu reappointed him
Sean Tembo is right, wait for the byelection and read the interpretation of the people. Cadres are now PS
SHEAN TOMBWE IS FOOLISH. THAT IS WHY HE WAS ALLEGEDLY BEATEN TO PULP BY POL MOONGA. THAT IS WHEN HE STOPPED TALKING “FOOLISHLY” ABOUT THE PF.