By: Anthony Bwalya – UPND Member

Organised, state sponsored terrorism is not a new phenomenon. It is often perpetrated by agents of the state for the furtherance of a specified, clandestine agenda beneficial to the state or agents of the state.

News of ritual killings started from Chingola over a month ago, with citizens terrorised and killed in their own homes.

Today, news of occurrences of organized murders and gassing of citizens by unknown agents has spread to nearly every province of our country.

Nearly a month on, the police and the PF government have provided ZERO information around what they know in respect of the suspects and the tools of violence these satanic thugs are employing.

To make it worse, the PF government have provided zero neighborhood patrol services at the time of night, leaving our people in the fear of the unknown.

And yet today, GBM says “He knows who the perpetrators are…” and by default, I want to confidently conclude that if GBM, a mere senior political party cadre of the PF has this information, it means the state certainly know about this information, and that the PF government is certainly aware of who the killers are.

But the question is: when did they know who these killers are? And why have they continued to sit on this information?

Countrymen and women, we have good reason to worry.

The police must immediately summon GBM to avail them with the information he has so that the killers can quickly be brought to justice.