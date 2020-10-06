By Sikaile Sikaile.

IT IS DIFFICULT TO TELL WHO IS A THUG AND A LEADER IN THE PF GOVERNMENT.

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja and Lungu should not think citizens are foolish to fail to read between the lines that they are covering PF criminals and mafias who are terrorists. The selective application of the law which has become the Hallmark of PF under Lungu is abundantly clear. Why is ill gotten power and wealth so blinding? Kanganja takes exceptional pride in being Inspector General Commander of criminals and not the law abiding Zambians he swore to protect.Lungu on the other hand is enjoying being a president of Corruption, thuggery and constitutional mercenaries.

Kanganja should not forget how he and Edgar Lungu have decided to hide the real market arsonists and gassers after their mission to smear their evil schemes on the opposition leader HH failed. Lungu has failed to constitute a Commission of inquiry against the market arsonists and gassers because it’s their scheme. How can a wizard Bewitch himself? I dare Lungu to form a Commission of inquiry if his government is innocent.

How many families have they put in disarray due to their insatiable appetite for power and wealth? How many innocent girls are they daily churning into prostitution due to their diabolical greediness?

On the destruction of the opposition UPND property in Munali constituency, Kanganja and Lungu went mute and later on aggressively turned on opposition members arresting them on allegations of destroying PF offices. Its crystal clear that Zambians have lost confidence in Kanganja and Lungu’s criminal administration of impunity.

PF criminals and thugs can do anything at will and no one in PF government can talk about it. Who cares any way? PF thugs can beat up a police officer on duty and no one can dare touch them. I just imagine if it was opposition members who brutalized Lusaka central police officers on duty, how would have Kanganja,Kampyongo and Lungu behaved. The opposition in entirety would have faced a firing squard. And today Jay Jay Banda is a free man whilst innocent citizens like Mucheleka, Ngwira and Mubanga are being tortured in prisons. We are sending serious warnings to the PF government and prisons Commission Chileshe that the international community is watching you closely. The coin is tossed and will soon flip. Whatever power and wealth you hold now will soon change hands and you will feel the need of protection you are denying the Zambians. Today, all Zambians including men and women in uniform need protection from the PF cadre turned militia.

Zambia police service has great men and women who can serve this nation diligently and professionally. It’s a few corrupt individuals like Kanganja, Kampyongo and Lungu who have turned this institution into a political security department of thugs with an agenda to suppress and crush our democracy.

Personally, I sympathize with the majority officers who are compelled to do wrong things by cadres outside the Police command. No one can protect them if they choose to do the right thing. These officers are paid nothing compared to what PF is paying their cadre turned militias.Their top leaders are the people behind all these criminals activities, how can they (junior officers)be inspired by criminal minded persons like Kanganja,Bownman and Kampyongo who are swimming in corrupt moneys? It is difficult now to distinguish who is a thug between PF militias and their leaders. They all behave the same.

Stolen money has gotten to the brains of these people. They’re like gods now. They don’t know that tomorrow wil be a different day. One most important thing I would like to remind Kanganja and others is that one day soon,you will be made to answer for all these atrocities in your own capacity as inspector General of Police who was sworn in to uphold the Republican constitution and not in the interest of Edgar Lungu. Anyone sworn through the constitution of Zambia is liable for prosecution upon failing to uphold the Supreme law of the land.

What type of a nation are we looking forward to where thugs, thieves and criminals have taken over running of all public institutions? Where thugs are more respected than our well trained security men and women.

I wouldn’t be surprised if one day these PF militias turn into a rebel group. The level of armament is worrying. PF government under Lungu is breeding terrorists that is why even their leader is quoted in international medias as aiding terrorism in other countries without shame. Zambians let’s wake up.

Sikaile Sikaile

Good Governance and Human rights Activist