IT IS DONE AND DUSTED,HH IS THE NEXT PRESIDENT OF ZAMBIA,KITWE DISTRICT CHAIRMAN ELVIS NKANDU.

Kitwe District Management Committee has continued with Mobilisation Programs in the District.

Adressing a maltitude of people in Nkana Constituency, kitwe District Chairman Mr Elvis Nkandu Said, heaven has endorsed Hakainde Hichilema to be the next president of Zambia and no amount of suppression will stop the will of God.

Mr Nkandu advised the people not to listen to the propaganda of PF saying they are winning these Elections ” Let me tell you, they have tried to bring Hakainde Hichilema down but they have failed, HH is The next president of this Country and no one can say, without me UPND can not form government, ” he said, ” Let those who want to go to pf go and let us remain with the people who want to serve Zambians than serving their bellies, it is time to choose between life (UPND) and death (PF).”

He also encouraged every Member to start Campaign for Hakainde Hichilema and UPND because time has run out.

He further advised those leaving to stop propagating hate speech against Hakainde Hichilema because tomorrow they may Come back to UPND.

#Time4Change

UPND MEDIA TEAM