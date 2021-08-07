IT IS EVIDENT THAT PRESIDENT LUNGU WILL EASILY WIN THE AUGUST POLLS – CHIEF MUNYUMBWE

… says the people of Gwembe district appreciates the developments that have taken place in the area.

Gwembe … Saturday, August 07, 2021 [Smart Eagles]

Chief Munyumbwe of Gwembe district says it is evident that President Lungu will easily win the August 12 polls.

Speaking when PF Presidential running mate Professor Nkandu Luo and her campaign team led by MCC Given Lubinda paid a courtesy call on him, Chief Munyumbwe said the developmental agenda embarked on by the government is there for everyone to see.

He said the people of Munyumbwe appreciates the various developments that have taken place in the area.

Chief Munyumbwe said the construction of the bottom road has opened up Gwembe district to other parts of the country.

” We appreciate the development done for us.The bottom road has made access to Lusaka easy and also here we have a very big hospital that Government has constructed and this has changed the face of Gwembe district,” Chief Munyumbwe said.

And Chief Munyumbwe has pledged total support to PF and President Edgar Lungu.

” We are together nd we will continue giving support to the Government. The PF has done alot and am sure it will continue doing more,” The traditional leader said.

Meanwhile, President Lungu’s running mate Professor Nkandu Luo said it is time the people of Gwembe stopped worshipping opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and begin supporting the ruling PF which has brought development.

She said Gwembe district deserves better and needs a leader that will take the area to greater heights.

Professor Luo said Gwembe district has massive potential in tourism and fish farming owing to its proximity to lake Kariba.

” Gwembe district deserves better and needs a leader that will take it to greater heights. The area has potential in tourism and fish farming owing to the abundant water in the lake Kariba,” Professor Luo said.

” The people of Gwembe need to stop worshipping an individual and move to supporting PF and follow people that have brought development,” she said.

