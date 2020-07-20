IT IS EVIL TO CELEBRATE THE DEATH OF A PERSON JUST BECAUSE OF POLITICS – NATHAN CHANDA
Luanshya…Sunday July 19, 2020.
It is shocking how desperate the Opposition have become to even rejoice the death of a person.
If what NDC Copperbelt Chairman George Sichula has posted seemingly rejoicing the death of PF Mwansabombwe Member of Parliament Rogers Mwewa and Lukashya Independent Member of Parliament Mwenya Munkonge is true then its so shocking and disappointing.
As Zambians, we are known to all suffer the pain when a friend has a bereavement. A funeral for a neighbor is our funeral, because that is the culture we are brought up in.
The comment by Mr. George Sichula seemingly connecting the death of the two Members of Parliament to Bill 10 is very unfortunate and UnZambian.
We thought the NDC is a party that believes in values of one Zambia and Christianity, alas it is the opposite. Is what Mr. George Sichula posted the true reflection of NDC as a party and it’s leadership or what ? We are left to wonder!
The unfortunate part is that the NDC and the UPND are more preoccupied with politics in everything, that they can’t even feel the pain the two families and the country is going through over this untimely big loss. Even before our colleagues, our members of Parliament are put to rest, the NDC and UPND already thinking of voting either be it Bill 10 or Parliamentary by-election, this behavior is so evil.
We want to remind the Zambian people that this is the kind of Opposition that we have.
Issued by//
PF Copperbelt Chairman
Nathan Chanda, MCC
Nathan do you think those people whom you attack with your paid cadres will feel sorrowful if you yourself perish, No they will celebrate, if you wish for a good send off at your demise, treat people fairly while you live, the time is now, otherwise people will celebrate your demise. AND THAT IS VERY AFRICAN
PF is made of heartless people. Just imagine. They are politicising the death of their MPs.
Akakunkubiti!! Instead of making useless noise tell your Bosses to close the f***ing Parliament and stop showing crocodile tears. You are not sorrowful. The only thing that makes you unhappy is that it’s your MPs that died, otherwise you would be on the street now celebrating. We know you little bloody thirsty idiots.
KIKIKI,LET THEM DIE.WHETHER U WISH THEM WELL THEY ARE GONE
KIKIKIKI,BILL 10 WILL FAIL AND IT HAS FAILED
An empty Akakunkubiti is making a mountain of an mould! It’s not that anyone is rejoicing over the demise of anyone. They are laughing at the F00lishness of folly being exhibited by those vigorously campaigning for Bill10 in the midst of a Covid pandemic who inadvertently in their “wisdom,” endangered the lives of the late parliamentarians by insisting on prematurely opening Parliament!
Why is this man bringing in UPND when the official who wrote the said statement is NDC?
Does it mean everything that happens in the country, UPND is involved?
Surely how powerful are these people (UPND) such that the ruling party is always talking about them?
What is wrong to these chandas? Sunday Chanda and Nothan are they the same?