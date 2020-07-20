IT IS EVIL TO CELEBRATE THE DEATH OF A PERSON JUST BECAUSE OF POLITICS – NATHAN CHANDA

Luanshya…Sunday July 19, 2020.

It is shocking how desperate the Opposition have become to even rejoice the death of a person.

If what NDC Copperbelt Chairman George Sichula has posted seemingly rejoicing the death of PF Mwansabombwe Member of Parliament Rogers Mwewa and Lukashya Independent Member of Parliament Mwenya Munkonge is true then its so shocking and disappointing.

As Zambians, we are known to all suffer the pain when a friend has a bereavement. A funeral for a neighbor is our funeral, because that is the culture we are brought up in.

The comment by Mr. George Sichula seemingly connecting the death of the two Members of Parliament to Bill 10 is very unfortunate and UnZambian.

We thought the NDC is a party that believes in values of one Zambia and Christianity, alas it is the opposite. Is what Mr. George Sichula posted the true reflection of NDC as a party and it’s leadership or what ? We are left to wonder!

The unfortunate part is that the NDC and the UPND are more preoccupied with politics in everything, that they can’t even feel the pain the two families and the country is going through over this untimely big loss. Even before our colleagues, our members of Parliament are put to rest, the NDC and UPND already thinking of voting either be it Bill 10 or Parliamentary by-election, this behavior is so evil.

We want to remind the Zambian people that this is the kind of Opposition that we have.

Issued by//

PF Copperbelt Chairman

Nathan Chanda, MCC