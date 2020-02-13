PRESS RELEASE: It Is Fake News, No One Has Been Attacked In Chilubi By The PF.

12th February, 2020.

We wish to inform the public that the story circulating on social media alleging that Patriotic Front cadres have attacked a UPND cadre (captured in the picture attached) in Chilubi Mainland is fake and part of the broader UPND propaganda scheme in their desperation to try to discredit the legitimacy of tomorrow’s Chilubi Parliamentary by-elections.

The UPND have realised that they are losing big tomorrow and they have resorted to a smear campaign against the Patriotic Front, The Police as well as the Electoral Commission of Zambia in a bid to justify their impending loss.

The girl in the picture is Milimo Fingaliso, a former head girl at City of Hope. She was attacked yesterday evening on her way home by unknown people in Makeni, Bonaventure Area and not in Chilubi as alleged by the UPND propaganda and rumour mill.

Its sad to see how desperate for power our colleagues in UPND have become that they can go to the depths of hell to use the unfortunate incident of a young lady to push their evil agenda of propaganda, lies and malice.

We call upon our colleagues in the UPND to have some level of decency and decorum as they do their politics. Politics is a contestation of ideas not a matter of life and death.

As Patriotic Front, we wish Milimo a quick recovery and we call upon the police to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

Issued by:

Antonio Mwanza.

PF Deputy Media Director.

Party Headquarters.