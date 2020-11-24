Banda Sakanya

Copperbelt ~ Kalulushi

IT IS HIM KAMPYONGO WHO NEEDS MENTAL CHECK UP AND NOT HH

Since when did PAMUNYONKO become an insult?

Speaking in Shiwangandu yesterday, Kampyongo said HH is in urgent need of mental check up, a statement that is not only unfortunate but shameful on his part as a minister.

Kampyongo verbally attacked HH for having used the Tonga Phrase PA MUNYONKO literally meaning, a brother, sister or a relative.

I see Kampyongo in this case as a mental patient suffering from HH phobia because the phrase HH used is no near insults.

Kampyongo is bemba and I expected him to have first asked what PA MUNYONKO phrase means before saying HH needs mental check up because PA MUNYONKO is not what he thinks it is.

Kampyongo in his foolishness is calling on civil societies, NGOs and Women groups to rise against HH that he has insulted Zambians.

Just weeks ago ECL said UTUPUBA TULETALIKA and we didn’t see neither Kampyongo nor Dora Siliya go on ZNBC to correct that statement, but a statement by HH that is no near insults has risen the whole bunch of PF to abuse ZNBC and try to sort legal action.

We have more pressing issues that needs to be addressed, but the whole PF leadership has opted to forgo them and opt to trail HH who is not part of their agenda of governance.

Instead of addressing issues of Load Shedding, Corruption, giving Bursaries to students in Colleges and Universities, Defult in debt Repayment, and many others, they have opted to focus all their energies on trailing HH.

Dora Siliya is another hope less minister who can’t think on what to bring on as a press briefing. Honestly speaking, can a sane minister think of bringing an issue no near insults as press statement?Truly the country is in need of serious leadership than what we have been subjected too by this PF mediocre leadership.

Biziwell Mutale and PF MCC Kebby

Mbewe accusing HH of having insulted, are simply bootlickers with no shame.

Biziwell Mutale should instead tell the nation to what he was doing in RSA and why he ran away from RSA before we disclose his information.

It is now clear that PF leadership is panicking and are spending sleepless nights at the fear of HH becoming the 7th republican president.