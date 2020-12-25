IT IS INAPPROPRIATE FOR MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC TO PAY OFF THE DEBTS OF SITTING MINISTERS

Some may call it being benevolent, but the truth is, when we have a society that pays the debts of sitting ministers… it sends the wrong message.

By virtue of his or her position as a Minister in the Government, it means one has the means and wherewithal to pay back what they owe.

If members of the public are so eager to pay off these debts that the courts have ordered the Ministers to pay back…then they might as well clear all the debts they owe to commercial Banks.

It’s a slippery slope folks.

There’s nothing noble about paying off a Minister’s Debt. It’s an embarrassment to that office and it doesn’t inspire confidence.

It ridicules the title of “MINISTER”

SMLtv