Lusaka Clergy Bishop Simon Chihana says it will either be President Lungu or Hakainde Hichilema (HH) to win the much anticipated August 12, 2021 elections, reports our Religious Affairs Correspondent.

Bishop Chihana says the best candidate must carry the day and quickly grow the economy because the economy has dwindled. He says there is need to create jobs to serve the many Zambians who are jobless.

The Lusaka Clergy has also thanked President Lungu for allowing the Church to congregate during the Covid-19 epidemic.

Zambia has about twenty one (21) weeks remaining before the people of Zambia cast their vote and on the front page it is very clear that the battle shall be between the incumbent President, Mr. Edgar Lungu and Mr. Hakainde Hichilema.

As we all eagerly wait and Zambia being known for its peace and stability both internally and externally, the stakes are higher than before, and the parties that seem not to have much larger are pondering to support either of the two, PF or UPND by forming some kind of alliance of make or break. Our good lawyers also, have been busy on issues of eligibility for the incumbent President, and probably expressed my opinion from a layman’s point of view and we leave the rest to the experts.

But my interest in this matter is about National Unity and Competition done with clear transparency in all spheres of our democratic rules and to allow the one with more votes to take the day and lead Zambia for peace and tranquility and great economic development.

There has been Covid around the globe and Zambia was affected though not as other known nations, we therefore need a leadership that can drive the economy at a viable rate because many people are without jobs right now.

And of course one of the big things i can President Lungu for is that he has allowed the Church in Zambia to congregate though many people are backslidden but that is not his babe but the status of their souls and the work of the shepherds, otherwise am very grateful to him that he has allowed the Church to assemble whilst many countries are not experiencing this liberty.

Definitely the economy has gone down and we need this to be addressed by the would Presidents for the five years coming if the Lord allows.

We expect the ECZ to do the best on their part and the police to do their duty professionally and the citizens to abide by the rules of governance and the parties to respect the rule of law.

AS FOR THE CHURCH WE REMAIN PRAYING FOR THE GOODNESS OF ZAMBIA