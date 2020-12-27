It is ridiculous for Edgar Lungu to blame his police’s killing of innocent people on Hakainde Hichilema.

Is Hakainde the only one who has been escorted to the police or courts by supporters.

Has he forgotten how Dr Chitalu Chilufya and Ronald Chitotela were being escorted by party cadres and other supporters through similar processes without police being ordered to shoot at them?

The truth is Edgar is intolerant of political opponents. He doesn’t treat them like human beings deserving his respect. How many of Hakainde’s supporters have been killed by either the police or Patriotic Front cadres with impunity?

It’s very unreasonable, insensitive and dishonest to blame these killings on Hakainde. The one to blame is Edgar himself. He is responsible for these killings and must be made to account for them.

Edgar is actually being insensitive to the feelings of those in mourning with his irresponsible statement. If he had nothing truthful and sensible to say the best thing would have just been to shut up.

But these are neither the first nor the last to die in this way under his killing regime.

But Edgar’s abuse of the police as a killing machine, a political tool, will eventually land him in very serious problems. Today he thinks he is very powerful and nobody can make him account for these deaths and abuses, but his time of reckoning will come.

In Ecclesiastes 3:1-8 we are told, “Everything has its own time, and there is a specific time for every activity under heaven: a time to be born and a time to die, a time to plant and a time to pull out what was planted, a time to kill and a time to heal, a time to tear down and a time to build up, a time to cry and a time to laugh, a time to mourn and a time to dance, a time to scatter stones and a time to gather them, a time to hug and a time to stop hugging, a time to start looking and a time to stop looking, a time to keep and a time to throw away, a time to tear apart and a time to sew together, a time to keep quiet and a time to speak out, a time to love and a time to hate, a time for war and a time for peace.”