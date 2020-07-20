Hon. Given Katuta Writes:

I would like to maintain that Zambia is a democracy and I see nothing wrong with my post just as much as Mr. Hichilema feels that there is nothing wrong in his dictatorial tendency of forcing people not to debate bill 10 and Mr. Mweetwa refusal to apologise to female elderly parliamentarian the VEEP, so those who are in-boxing me and asking me to pull down the post are wasting their time.

We have kept quiet for too long for the fear of being insulted or intimidated, now its time to stand for what we believe in (democracy).

Why should we be forced to have one view? In a democracy people must chose what they want to believe and support. If I choose to support bill 10 am just choosing to make democracy a reality. Shocked at threats coming from some people… This country belongs to all of us so do not force me to take your position.

Freedom of expression is an important human right which is essential for a society to be democratic. It enables the free exchange of ideas, opinions and information and thus allows members of society to form their own opinions on issues of public importance. Freedom of expression serves public debate and supports a free and independent press, informed citizenship and the transparent functioning of the state