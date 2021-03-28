PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

IT IS NOT HON KAMPAMBA’S VOICE IN THE VULGAR AUDIO BEING CIRCULATED ON SOCIAL MEDIA

27th March, 2021.

It has come to our attention that there is an audio full of vulgar language being circulated on social media that has maliciously been ascribed to Minister of Community Development and Social Welfare Hon. Kampamba Mulenga Chewe, MP, MCC.

We wish to state that voice in the said audio is NOT of Hon Kampamba Mulenga and neither has she issued any such remarks against anyone.

Considering that the said audio coincides with the coming into law of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act of 2021, we urge Hon Kampamba Mulenga Chewe to report the matter to the Zambia Police Service in order for culprits to be brought to book.

Lastly, we are convinced that the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act of 2021 is meant to protect, among others, victims of cyber bullying and that the law enforcement agencies are equal to the task. We further wish to call for civil and mature politics as the nation goes for general elections on August 2021.

Issued by:

Sunday Chilufya Chanda

Media Director

Patriotic Front

Party Headquarters