THE PUNCH PERSPECTIVE; OUR WEEKLY EDITORIAL: IT IS NOT ONLY SOUTHERN PROVINCE BOOING EDGAR LUNGU

6TH JULY 2020

WE have noted with concern the numerous statements of threatening violence on UPND and particularly Party President Hakainde Hichilema by PF thugs, we call them thugs because that is the befitting term, going by their behaviour.

We don’t have enough space to cite what has been written but we want to put it certainly that what is causing people to boo President Lungu is hunger and frustration among our people due to his bad governance. It is just sad that people Chileshe Chisela and Kakoma Kanganja whose hefty salaries are funded by tax payers have also apparently joined political tones, but for Chilshe Chisela we cannot be surprised.

Lungu must expect more of such booing especially as we head towards elections in about 13 months’ time.

We are certain the incident in Monze where Lungu was booed has nothing to do with Hichilema and it is foolishness for PF to link him to that but like Bemba says ‘imputi iisula taibula kubwekeshapo’ PF still find it necessary to repeat this falsehood.

Monze is predominantly agriculture town and does Lungu expect to receive a welcome after pegging maize at K110? That is reverse thinking!

Lungu must now take it upon himself to be looking at the comments that his own followers make on his own page and the example is that of the Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza’s death. That post received a lot of negative comments and the more admins deleted them the more they came until the whole post had to be pulled down. Now those are people who follow Lungu’s page, so what more those who don’t follow him, those who haven’t liked his page?

He must also look at the comments that followed the victory of Dr. Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi in the just ended election rerun resulting from Peter Mutharika’s greed, just like many other African Presidents.

While in Southern province, Lungu also mentioned the reopening of Mulungushi Textiles, thousands of Kilometres away in Kabwe. Can Lungu have the courage of mentioning the reopening of Mulungushi Textiles on the soil of Kabwe and expect to be ululated by the sane Kabwe people?

We challenge the Presidency to try and repost his position on Mulungushi Textiles and see how reactions will come. Bringing HH into the matrix is not a solution, and sadly enough it is being perpetuated by people who were in the MMD and now have taken over the PF. These blood thirsty people did the same to the Cobra. Name them – Sunday Chanda, Dora Siliya, Bowman Lusambo and company, which side of government where they prior to PF victory and what was their language?

Bakateka tata bashi Tasila salapukeni, the writing is on the wall, you have to do something otherwise the train is moving fast. Our advice is for free, it can be taken or rejected, but apakomaila nondo nishi pali ubulema, uukwebele imfwa yakwa nook mutanshi, ukwali insoke takwafwile muntu!!