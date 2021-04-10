aturday, 10.04.21

IT IS NOT SIN TO BE ASSOCIATED WITH PF, AM ONE OF THE THE 5 PEOPLE THAT STARTED THE PARTY AND I WILL EXPLAIN TO THE ZAMBIAN PEOPLE WHO THE UPND ARE, WHAT THEY STAND FOR AND WHY THEY BEHAVE THE WAY THEY BEHAVE

“[PF inviting me and me accepting their invitation] Is a sign of maturity. It is showing that our politics are now becoming civil and friendly.”

“Who would have expected that I would attend a PF general conference? Who would even accept that PF can invite other Political parties?”

“We were in an alliance with UPND and I was being courted to be running mate as vice president. And as alliance partners, they didn’t even invite us to go to their convention. That shows you what kind of people and what kind of politics certain people practice.”

“Conventions or General conferences you invite even the diplomatic community and the trade unions but some of these Political parties, it’s about themselves and themselves for themselves.”

“If I decide to rejoin the PF, what wrong has it got? It’s my choice. But here we have been invited to attend the general conference.”

“Never forget that am one of the five (5) people that started PF and surely to be associated with PF is not a sin.”

“When I come and see Green, it reminds me of the good hay days and I wish they could come back.”

[Attending the PF conference does not mean is the end of Chishimba Kambwili], Imbwili ni mbwili, I can not change. Am the Kambwili that am. And I can tell you I believe in calling a spade a spade and not calling a spade a pick for the sake of impressions.”

“It’s just that in life you need to look at the bigger picture, not narrow or individual interests and I can tell you that some people have got individual interests and very soon in the next two [or] three weeks, I will explain to the Zambian people who they are, what they stand for and why they behave the way they behave. And when I do that, they will never rise on a platform because I was close with them [and] I was inside them, I did realize who they are and that is why I refused to work with them to help them get the country and use it for what they want to use it.”

“We [NDC] are going to the general conference next week but if the members deicide that we work with PF, so be it. [But] If the members decide that we go back to UPND, God forbid!”

-Dr. Chishimba Kambwili, NDC president