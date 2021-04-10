aturday, 10.04.21
IT IS NOT SIN TO BE ASSOCIATED WITH PF, AM ONE OF THE THE 5 PEOPLE THAT STARTED THE PARTY AND I WILL EXPLAIN TO THE ZAMBIAN PEOPLE WHO THE UPND ARE, WHAT THEY STAND FOR AND WHY THEY BEHAVE THE WAY THEY BEHAVE
“[PF inviting me and me accepting their invitation] Is a sign of maturity. It is showing that our politics are now becoming civil and friendly.”
“Who would have expected that I would attend a PF general conference? Who would even accept that PF can invite other Political parties?”
“We were in an alliance with UPND and I was being courted to be running mate as vice president. And as alliance partners, they didn’t even invite us to go to their convention. That shows you what kind of people and what kind of politics certain people practice.”
“Conventions or General conferences you invite even the diplomatic community and the trade unions but some of these Political parties, it’s about themselves and themselves for themselves.”
“If I decide to rejoin the PF, what wrong has it got? It’s my choice. But here we have been invited to attend the general conference.”
“Never forget that am one of the five (5) people that started PF and surely to be associated with PF is not a sin.”
“When I come and see Green, it reminds me of the good hay days and I wish they could come back.”
[Attending the PF conference does not mean is the end of Chishimba Kambwili], Imbwili ni mbwili, I can not change. Am the Kambwili that am. And I can tell you I believe in calling a spade a spade and not calling a spade a pick for the sake of impressions.”
“It’s just that in life you need to look at the bigger picture, not narrow or individual interests and I can tell you that some people have got individual interests and very soon in the next two [or] three weeks, I will explain to the Zambian people who they are, what they stand for and why they behave the way they behave. And when I do that, they will never rise on a platform because I was close with them [and] I was inside them, I did realize who they are and that is why I refused to work with them to help them get the country and use it for what they want to use it.”
“We [NDC] are going to the general conference next week but if the members deicide that we work with PF, so be it. [But] If the members decide that we go back to UPND, God forbid!”
-Dr. Chishimba Kambwili, NDC president
Yes look at the bigger picture of your belly and freedom kwasila nothing more. In fact you are one selfish and ungrateful individual, even after the alliance helped you to win a maiden seat in parley all you can do is insult the alliance? Ala uushitasha mwana wa mfwiti mfwiti
Lol….. kambwili isn’t for the idea of good governance but his interest lay in the mines.lets all look back and remember how he called president lungu a thief and a criminal,why now? I will tell you, kambwili only joined politics for the sake of business.trust me he did join to save the poor masses.i grew up in luanshya and I know what am talking about.he himself letf PF because of bitterness.if it wasn’t out of bitterness then why did he leave after been suspended? If he wasn’t bitter then he should have stayed and saved his suspension.this man is very selfish and he is a hipocrate .He doesn’t want to be left out on the scramble of mines.he has actually made a deal with the top most people in PF that he will get 40% of the supplies and labour hire contracts in the mines if he supports or goes into an alliance with them.we have heard boi and this coming from very reliable and credible sources .Those of you that know kambwili and understand his politics will agree with me.his love for money overlooks everything.who remembers what he did to luanshya mine? Let’s all ask him how he mopped off all the scrap metal at that mine.this man is a criminal and soon we are yet to witness how hostile he is.who wants to know who was benefitting from the black mountain in kitwe? Ask kambwili to tell you and ask him why chagwa fired him before we waste time on petty issues.The black mountain has alot of scandals tied to him and he knows.if youngson was around he would tastify to say kambwili was his colleague and partner in crime.lol…..those of you that attended youngson’s funeral will tastify that kambwili was in attendance.he was driven in a meroon Nissan patral.This man is finished politically and he knows it.lets wait n observe .his court cases are yet to vanish in thin air.for those of you that are wandering what transpired between kambwili and the head of state.pop the question when ever he features on either TV or radio.
If the PF trust you then I don t know.