IT IS OUR RIGHT TO SUPPORT PF, KABIYENI UKO NA CHI HIKAINDE CHENU AND OUR MUSIC TALENT IS HYPE – CHANDA NA KAY.
By Melinda Muma
Singers Chanda and Kay have told Koswe entertainment corner that their music career will not be ended because they know what they are doing.
The two singers say it is their choice to choose which political party to support adding that currently Edgar Lungu and PF is their choice.
They say Lungu and PF have delivered massive development and jobs for the youths.
“Ifwe bakamba ni Lungu na PF ngachamikalipa kabiyeni kuli Hikainde uko,” said Chanda.
And Kay added: “Tatulepatikisha ama followers besu kwisa ku PF, they can go kuli uyo Hikainde,” he said.
The two under age singers have told off Zambians asking them to avoid mixing politics and music.
I heard people talking about their music and how they are hitting the radios, but after sampling their music I just realized its all kankuluwale and kabushi kalilalila rhymes from childhood, the DJs have just hyped them maybe its due to their nostalgic 80s and 90s songs. By the way who in his right mind would allow his children to listen to people praising themselves as ama dagger no tusembe(axes) is that not encouraging thuggalism?
Its unfortunate that these infants have been misled. They are new in the industry and far away from being what they think they are. The boys cant even write a song. There music is street staff without long term base. Let them be schooled properly before they see their fall. Its too early for them to insult or boast. Sad
These idiots will regret for singing for PF. That’s what happens when people lack foresight. They think their useless music can win elections. It’s only fools who can vote for music oriented party like PF. After dancing to useless music what next?
These puppies think are now dogs for people to listen them barking. They are hungry just look at them hunger written all over their stomachs