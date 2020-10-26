IT IS OUR RIGHT TO SUPPORT PF, KABIYENI UKO NA CHI HIKAINDE CHENU AND OUR MUSIC TALENT IS HYPE – CHANDA NA KAY.

By Melinda Muma

Singers Chanda and Kay have told Koswe entertainment corner that their music career will not be ended because they know what they are doing.

The two singers say it is their choice to choose which political party to support adding that currently Edgar Lungu and PF is their choice.

They say Lungu and PF have delivered massive development and jobs for the youths.

“Ifwe bakamba ni Lungu na PF ngachamikalipa kabiyeni kuli Hikainde uko,” said Chanda.

And Kay added: “Tatulepatikisha ama followers besu kwisa ku PF, they can go kuli uyo Hikainde,” he said.

The two under age singers have told off Zambians asking them to avoid mixing politics and music.