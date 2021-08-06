MOONGA INSULTS TAMARA OVER HER ‘ALUNGU’ SONG…says “maybe she has prolonged periods”

Ruling PF central committee member Paul Moonga has insulted Tamara Ngozi over her song attacking Lungu, saying she is may be suffering from prolonged periods.

Reacting to the song titled ALungu, a remake of the late Paul Ngozi’s Muka Mfwilwa song, with new words raising issues of Lungu’s character and leadership, Moonga unleashed on Tamara.

"…may be she has prolonged periods. She has a problem. When women are sick with prolonged periods they can say anything. Mentally she is not stable she is handicapped. So let her just enjoy whatever she is enjoying," Moonga said in his comments to Daily Revelation.